Jadeveon Clowney signs with AFC contender

Jadeveon Clowney has signed with a playoff contender.

Clowney on Friday agreed to a 1-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens, according to multiple reports.

Clowney is coming off a disappointing season with the Cleveland Browns. The former No. 1 overall pick had just 2 sacks in 12 games, which was down significantly from the 9 he had in 14 games the year before.

There have been questions about how much burst Clowney has left now that he is on the wrong side of 30, but he drew interest from at least one other contender before signing with the Ravens.

Clowney made three straight Pro Bowls from 2016-2018 when he was with the Houston Texans. He is not as disruptive now as he was then, but he should still be able to contribute plenty in Baltimore if he can stay healthy.