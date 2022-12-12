 Skip to main content
Jaelan Phillips victim of terrible roughing the passer penalty call

December 11, 2022
by Larry Brown
Jaelan Phillips on top of Justin Herbert

Jaelan Phillips was the latest victim of a terrible roughing the passer penalty call.

The Los Angeles Chargers had a 3rd-and-9 from the 18 while leading 17-7 at home against the Miami Dolphins in their Week 14 game on Sunday night. Justin Herbert took a snap from the shotgun and was sacked by Phillips.

But Phillips was called for roughing the passer, giving the Chargers a 1st-and-10 at their 33.

Phillips was likely called for the infraction for landing on top of Herbert with his bodyweight. Longtime football fans will struggle to reconcile that call when that looked like as normal of a tackle as we have seen for years.

How else is a defensive player supposed to make the tackle with all the restrictions they face? The only redemption for Dolphins fans is that the Chargers punted on the possession. But the penalty call improved their field position and bailed them out of a difficult spot.

