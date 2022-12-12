Jaelan Phillips victim of terrible roughing the passer penalty call

Jaelan Phillips was the latest victim of a terrible roughing the passer penalty call.

The Los Angeles Chargers had a 3rd-and-9 from the 18 while leading 17-7 at home against the Miami Dolphins in their Week 14 game on Sunday night. Justin Herbert took a snap from the shotgun and was sacked by Phillips.

But Phillips was called for roughing the passer, giving the Chargers a 1st-and-10 at their 33.

We'll be diplomatic and call this a questionable roughing the passer penalty. pic.twitter.com/JQLkX4XBBY — The Comeback (@thecomeback) December 12, 2022

Phillips was likely called for the infraction for landing on top of Herbert with his bodyweight. Longtime football fans will struggle to reconcile that call when that looked like as normal of a tackle as we have seen for years.

How else is a defensive player supposed to make the tackle with all the restrictions they face? The only redemption for Dolphins fans is that the Chargers punted on the possession. But the penalty call improved their field position and bailed them out of a difficult spot.