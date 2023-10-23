 Skip to main content
Jaelan Phillips taunts Eagles fans after sacking Jalen Hurts

October 22, 2023
by Larry Brown
Jaelan Phillips does fly Eagles fly

Jaelan Phillips had some fun taunting Philadelphia Eagles fans on Sunday night.

Phillips sacked Jalen Hurts on a 1st-and-10 play from the Philly 25 following a Miami Dolphins touchdown that made it 17-10 Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. Phillips was double-teamed and held from behind, but he still was able to sack Hurts.

After his sack, Phillips flapped his arms to mock the Eagles’ “Fly Eagles Fly” symbol.

Phillips’ excitement was understandable. That was the first sack allowed by Johnson since 2020. Not even holding the edge rusher from behind could stop Phillips on that play.

That sack went down as final play of the first half. Philly went into the locker rooms with a 17-10 lead.

This was Phillips’ first full sack of the season. He had 15.5 sacks in his first two seasons with the Dolphins after being drafted No. 18 overall in 2021.

