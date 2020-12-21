Jags move into position for No. 1 draft pick after Jets’ surprising win

The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially moved into position for the No. 1 draft pick following the New York Jets’ surprising win on Sunday.

The Jets entered Week 15 0-13 but stunned the Los Angeles Rams with a 23-20 road win on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Jags have lost 13 straight since wining their season-opening game. Jacksonville got smashed 40-14 by Baltimore and is now 1-13.

Though both the Jets and Jags have 1-13 records, the Jags would get the No. 1 pick for now due to the strength of schedule tiebreaker.

This entire outcome has to be heartbreaking for Jets fans who have been looking forward to the team landing Trevor Lawrence. They have endured an entire season of misery and embarrassment. An entire season of this nonsense. And they might not even get the No. 1 pick out of it.

Meanwhile, despite being almost as bad, the Jags have mostly escaped the same kind of criticism and ridicule as the Jets, and they may run away with the top pick.

So can they finish off the task with two more losses? The Jags host the Bears and finish at Indianapolis. The Jets host the Browns and finish at the Patriots. It is plausible for either team to squeak out another win and eliminate the need for a tiebreaker.