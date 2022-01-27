Jaguars not finished with coaching search despite Byron Leftwich report

The Jacksonville Jaguars are not finished with their search for a new head coach, despite reports to the contrary.

The Jaguars are going ahead with a second interview with Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, according to Eugene Frenette of the Florida Times-Union. That means that, even if the Jaguars are leaning toward Byron Leftwich as their choice, his hiring is not a done deal.

It's not over yet. #Jaguars will have a second interview Thursday with Green Bay Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett, per NFL source. — Eugene Frenette (@GeneFrenette) January 27, 2022

Reports emerged earlier Wednesday suggesting that the Jaguars had already begun contract negotiations with Leftwich. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator has long been linked to the job and is clearly a favorite, but the job is clearly not filled yet.

There had been rumors that the Jaguars would struggle to land top coaching candidates, and most of the hottest names on the market have not been linked to them. Still, they appear to have at least two interested candidates, with one clear favorite.