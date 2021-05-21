Jaguars had trouble getting in touch with Trevor Lawrence on draft night

Trevor Lawrence knew for months leading up to the NFL Draft that the Jacksonville Jaguars were going to take him with the first overall pick. Waiting until draft night to announce the pick was simply a formality for the team, and it was one that nearly backfired.

Lawrence was at home with his family the night of the draft waiting to officially celebrate the start of his NFL career. When the Jaguars were on the clock at No. 1, they tried to get Lawrence on the phone to deliver the news that the former Clemson star knew was coming. There was one big problem, however — the team’s calls weren’t getting through.

Eventually, Urban Meyer was able to reach Lawrence from his personal cell phone. You can see the comically tense situation unfold below:

The @Jaguars have been doing a fabulous job putting together behind the scenes clips with their “The Hunt” series on YouTube. They almost had a scare on draft night when their calls to Trevor Lawrence kept on going to voicemail. Full video: https://t.co/bLrrwkcuso pic.twitter.com/JRQy3SLN6N — Ari Meirov (@AriMeirov) May 21, 2021

The Jaguars could have announced their pick at any point, as there was no doubt there were picking Lawrence. Still, getting the call and celebrating with your family is all part of the draft experience. We’re glad Lawrence wasn’t robbed of that.

The phone call from the Jags was obviously the highlight of Lawrence’s night, but it got even better after that.