Jaguars LB offers telling quote about Urban Meyer

A Jacksonville Jaguars player offered a telling quote Tuesday about Urban Meyer.

When Meyer left the world of college football to take an NFL head coach job, many wondered how he would handle the transition to coaching professional players. They also wondered how he would handle a league where losing was much more commonplace.

We quickly learned that Meyer did not handle either part very well. Comments from Jags linebacker Josh Allen help cement that point.

Allen spoke from Jags training camp on Tuesday morning and was asked for the difference between Meyer and new Jags head coach Doug Pederson. Allen’s answer was quite telling.

“It’s a professional locker room. It’s a professional setting. He’s talking to us like grown men,” Allen said of Pederson.

Well, that helps answer things.

Meyer was used to coaching college kids his entire life. Apparently he didn’t adjust the way he handles players when dealing with pros, and the difference showed.

Maybe the curiousity of trying out the NFL got the best of Meyer. Maybe it was all the money he was offered that captivated him. But going to the NFL turned out to be a pretty bad move for his career.

Urb needs to head back to college to leave a better impression. If Scott Frost continues to falter, Nebraska would be a great program for him to revive.

H/T Barstool Sports