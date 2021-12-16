Multiple Jaguars players sent same text message after Urban Meyer firing

Urban Meyer was fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars early Thursday morning in a move that felt long overdue, even if he only coached the team for 11 months. Meyer quickly wore out his welcome with both players and his assistants, and some of them seemed happy to see him go.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network spoke with an agent who represents multiple Jaguars players. He asked the agent how his clients reacted to the Meyer news. The agent said his firm texted the players to let them know Meyer had been fired, and they all sent the same reply back — a peace sign emoji. In other words, “peace out.”

From @gmfb: The #Jaguars’ players aren’t sad to see Urban Meyer go. A few of them this morning via text this to their agents: “✌️” pic.twitter.com/oGuRi26EN4 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 16, 2021

That is hardly a surprise. Meyer had plenty of issues with players during his brief time in Jacksonville. The final straw for him was when former Jags kicker Josh Lambo came forward with a story about how Meyer kicked him and berated him. There was also the report about Meyer having a huge blowout with veteran receiver Marvin Jones Jr. Meyer denied that the argument ever took place. Jones, however, confirmed there was some sort of issue.

Jaguars players are almost certainly looking forward to a fresh start.

Photo: Oct 10, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer reacts during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports