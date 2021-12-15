Marvin Jones addresses reported exchange with Urban Meyer

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. opened up on Wednesday for the first time about his reported confrontation with head coach Urban Meyer.

One of the key parts of a bombshell report about Meyer’s conduct as coach of the Jaguars was an alleged spat between Meyer and Jones. Jones objected to criticisms of the wide receiver group from Meyer, and the spat became so heated that Jones reportedly left the team facility and had to be coaxed back by assistant coaches.

“I would just say this: there was something that was brought to my attention that I didn’t like too much,” Jones said Wednesday, via John Shipley of Jaguar Report. “I approached him about it, and we talked and we handled it like grown men. That’s all I have to say about that.”

Jones does not have much to gain by inflaming tensions publicly. That is especially true in light of Meyer’s public message to whoever leaked the story. The wide receiver may be downplaying what happened between himself and Meyer, but it certainly serves as confirmation that something happened.

Photo: Nov 28, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) talks with a teammate before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at TIAA Bank Field.