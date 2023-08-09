Lions rookie Jahmyr Gibbs stuns with stellar move at training camp

The Detroit Lions are getting plenty of hype as an NFC North contender for 2023, and one of their first-round rookies is doing nothing to dissuade that hype.

Jahmyr Gibbs went viral on Tuesday after the Lions posted a clip of him cooking New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke on a passing route during a joint practice. Gibbs froze Okereke, then hit the accelerator and left the linebacker in the dust.

Obviously, this is just a joint practice, but Okereke is a four-year NFL veteran who spent the last two seasons as a starter with the Indianapolis Colts. Gibbs is not exactly roasting someone who is battling for a roster spot here.

Gibbs is expected to have something of a dual rushing-receiving role in the Detroit offense after the team made him the No. 7 pick in April’s draft. Dan Campbell may be trying to control the hype train, but video like that is not going to do much to tone things down.