Jake Matthews joins Falcons hours after witnessing birth of his first child

Jake Matthews had a busy day on Thursday.

The Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman was in Gainesville, Ga. on Thursday to be with his wife, who was giving birth to the couple’s first child.

I’m told Falcons owner Arthur Blank is picking him LT Jake Matthews in Gainesville, Ga and bringing him with him to Charlotte. He is expected to play tonight vs. Panthers. Blank & Falcons sparing no resources to make sure Matthews got to see his 1st child born. What a day. pic.twitter.com/eZw68AZlgp — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 10, 2022

Matthews then flew on team owner Arthur Blank’s private plane to Charlotte to make it in time for the Falcons’ game against the Panthers that evening.

Matthews entered the locker room a little more than an hour before kickoff in Charlotte.

#Falcons LT and new dad Jake Matthews has arrived. pic.twitter.com/mPvUYSbG1h — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 10, 2022

Matthews’ wife Meggie gave birth to a healthy baby boy named Beckett, according to NFL Network reporter Cameron Wolfe.

I’m told Meggi Matthews delivered a healthy baby boy, Beckett, this afternoon in Atlanta. Falcons LT Jake Matthews is en route back to Charlotte for tonight’s game with owner Arthur Blank. What a day for Matthews family. https://t.co/2QVg9F6HUX — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 10, 2022

Matthews, 30, is in his ninth NFL season. He has spent his entire career with the Falcons as an offensive tackle.