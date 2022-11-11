 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, November 10, 2022

Jake Matthews joins Falcons hours after witnessing birth of his first child

November 10, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read
Jake Matthews in uniform

December 19, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews (70) during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Matthews had a busy day on Thursday.

The Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman was in Gainesville, Ga. on Thursday to be with his wife, who was giving birth to the couple’s first child.

Matthews then flew on team owner Arthur Blank’s private plane to Charlotte to make it in time for the Falcons’ game against the Panthers that evening.

Matthews entered the locker room a little more than an hour before kickoff in Charlotte.

Matthews’ wife Meggie gave birth to a healthy baby boy named Beckett, according to NFL Network reporter Cameron Wolfe.

Matthews, 30, is in his ninth NFL season. He has spent his entire career with the Falcons as an offensive tackle.

Article Tags

Atlanta FalconsJake Matthews
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus