Jakobi Meyers tries to explain what happened on final play

December 18, 2022
by Larry Brown
Jakobi Meyers looks away

Nov 6, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during warmups prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Jakobi Meyers is one half of the braintrust that brought us one of the dumbest plays in NFL history. Now he’s trying to explain what he was thinking.

Meyers’ New England Patriots were tied with the Las Vegas Raiders at 24 with three seconds left in the game. Rather than attempt a Hail Mary or just kneel the ball, the Patriots called a run. Rhamondre Stevenson broke into Raiders territory. Rather than go down when defenders approached, he pitched the ball to Meyers, who then did something even dumber. Meyers tried to throw the ball to Mac Jones, but his pass was caught by Chandler Jones, who ran it in the other way for a touchdown to make it 30-24.

You can read more about the play here.

So, what happened? Meyers talked with reporters after the game.

“I didn’t see the dude back there trying to throw the ball. I was just doing too much. I should have just went down with the ball,” Meyers said after the game. “That was just me trying to make a play.”

That explanation still doesn’t add up. Whether it was Meyers or Stevenson, someone didn’t know the score, because they played that final play like it was their last of the game, and like they didn’t know overtime was an option.

What an utter embarrassment.

