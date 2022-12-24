Video: Jakobi Meyers catches touchdown on crazy pass play

The New England Patriots’ luck turned a bit in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals as they staged a furious comeback from 22-0 down.

On 3rd and 29 with about six minutes to go, the Patriots had Daniel Jones essentially toss up a desperation heave to try to keep the drive alive. The play looked doomed, with Jones dodging constant pressure just to have time to throw. When he finally did, the pass appeared to be broken up — until it deflected into the hands of wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who happened to be in the right place at the right time.

Meyers was largely responsible for the nightmarish play that cost the Patriots last week’s game in Las Vegas. This hardly makes up for that, but a little bit of redemption can’t hurt. The play also gave us a look at Mac Jones’ arm after a bit of debate over it last week.

The Patriots’ rally ultimately fell short in a 22-18 loss. At least they got one highlight out of the defeat.