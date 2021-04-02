Jalen Hurts changing jersey numbers for 2021 season

Jalen Hurts is almost certainly going to be the No. 1 quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles when the 2021 season begins, and his jersey number will now reflect his spot on the depth chart.

The Eagles announced some new jersey numbers for returning players and newly-signed free agents on Friday. In doing so, they revealed that Hurts is switching from No. 2 to No. 1.

Hurts wore No. 1 his lone season at Oklahoma after wearing No. 2 at Alabama prior to transferring. CeeDee Lamb already had No. 2 with the Sooners when Hurts transferred to Oklahoma.

Hurts attached a theme to his No. 2 jersey after the Eagles drafted him. He released a hype video on Twitter that said “Back 2 Basics.”

The Eagles recently traded back from No. 6 to No. 12 in the draft via a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins, which is a good sign that they have faith in Hurts heading into this season. It seems like that is what ownership wants, anyway. Perhaps Hurts’ is sending a message with his decision to switch to jersey No. 1.