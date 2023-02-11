Report reveals likely value of Jalen Hurts contract extension

The Philadelphia Eagles are going to have to pay a lot of money to keep quarterback Jalen Hurts in the fold, and a new report suggested just how much that might be.

Dan Graziano of ESPN expects the Eagles to pursue an extension with Hurts early in the offseason, with the price likely higher than $50 million annually. One of the reasons for the Eagles to be aggressive in getting a deal done is the risk of possible extensions for Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert to drive that price even higher.

When $50 million was tossed around as a potential Hurts figure in November, it seemed borderline excessive. Given his strong play over the course of the season, however, that perception has certainly changed somewhat. The Eagles have made clear they are fully committed to their quarterback after he led them to an NFC Championship.

Hurts scored 35 total touchdowns on the season, with 22 of them passing and 13 rushing. His 3,701 passing yards were a career high as well.