Report reveals potential huge Jalen Hurts contract extension figure

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is in line for a contract extension this offseason, and he has spent most of 2022 playing himself into a potentially huge one. Now we have an idea of just how huge it could be.

The Eagles have already begun internally discussing what a Hurts extension might look like, and one possibility is that the quarterback could command as much as $50 million annually, according to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. The team is still determining what an extension might look like, as well as whether they are prepared to commit that much money to the 24-year-old.

It is hard to argue that Hurts would not be worth it, at least based on his 2022 form. Aaron Rodgers has the highest average annual value of any quarterback contract right now at just north of $50 million, which could be the market-setting figure. There is also the question of guaranteed money and whether Hurts might try to demand something close to the $230 million Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns.

Hurts had already been the subject of contract speculation before the season, but his asking price has quite clearly gone up since then. That means he has been starring for the Eagles, but it also means the team will have to commit more to keep him.