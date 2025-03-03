Jalen Hurts doppelgänger goes viral at NFL Combine

Jalen Hurts has nothing left to prove to NFL scouts, which is why many fans were stunned when they thought they saw the Philadelphia Eagles star taking part in drills at the Combine last week. As it turns out, that was defensive back prospect Jonas Sanker.

Sanker is a former safety from the University of Virginia. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound defensive back posted some impressive numbers at the Combine in Indianapolis, including a 4.48-second 40-yard dash.

That is not why Sanker went viral, however. As more and more clips and photos of him surfaced, people began wondering if Sanker is related to Hurts.

The resemblance is pretty striking:

Never seen DB Jonas Sanker and Jalen Hurts in the same room 😳 pic.twitter.com/tCz12jWCBJ — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 2, 2025

One video of Sanker huddling with some other players was viewed more than 5 million times, mostly by fans who could not believe how much he looks like Hurts.

Sanker led Virginia in tackles each of the last two seasons. He was named a First-Team All-ACC player both years.

While most analysts project Sanker to be taken in the mid- to late-rounds of the draft, he has already made a name for himself. Some of that has to do with his impressive performance at the Combine. The resemblance to Hurts has also helped.

You know what they — any publicity is good publicity.