Jalen Hurts already has trouble in first game without Jason Kelce

September 6, 2024
by Larry Brown
Jalen Hurts ready to receive a ball

Jalen Hurts’ first game without Jason Kelce got off to a poor start.

Kelce, who was the Philadelphia Eagles’ center since 2011, retired this offseason. That has led Cam Jurgens to become the team’s new center. And just six offensive snaps into the team’s first game of the season, there was a problem.

The Eagles had a 3rd-and-6 from their 20 down 3-0 to the Green Bay Packers during the Week 1 game between the teams at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paolo, Brazil on Friday night.

Hurts was lined up in shotgun and Jurgens snapped a ball before the quarterback was ready for it.

The Packers recovered the fumble and ended up kicking a field goal to go up 6-0.

There appeared to be a miscommunication between Hurts and Jurgens, who snapped the ball before his quarterback was ready. The two players were later seen communicating on the sidelines.

The Eagles are obviously hoping their players will correct the error and get on the same page moving forward.

