Jalen Ramsey fires back at Bears fans trolling him over Darnell Mooney

We are still nearly four months away from the start of the 2021 NFL season, but Jalen Ramsey is already going at it with fans of his Week 1 opponent.

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Chicago Bears in Week 1. When the two teams last met, the game was nationally televised on ESPN. That allowed the entire country to see Ramsey get torched by Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney on a double move. Fortunately for the All-Pro cornerback, Nick Foles badly overthrew Mooney.

I’m so ready to see Jalen Ramsey get absolutely cooked once again by Darnell Mooney on SNF pic.twitter.com/amvYxdVYqL — Blake Lewis (@blakelewis26) May 11, 2021

While the play worked out fine for the Rams, fans have never let Ramsey live it down. Someone even hacked Mooney’s Wikipedia page and wrote that the receiver is Ramsey’s father.

It didn’t stop there. Fans then noticed that if you do a Google search for “Jalen Ramsey’s father,” the first name that pops up is Darnell Mooney.

Hey @jalenramsey — Father’s Day is right around the corner. Better get your daddy something nice this year #Bears pic.twitter.com/SKBk6Zr9vW — Patrick Sheldon (@P_Shels) May 18, 2021

Ramsey, who never backs down from trash talk, was not about to sit quietly. He wrote on Instagram Tuesday that he can’t wait until Week 1 so he can shut Bears fans up about their No. 2 receiver.

Bears fans living rent free in @jalenramsey head pic.twitter.com/nCHsQLQc1r — Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) May 18, 2021

Even if Mooney doesn’t catch a pass in Week 1, that one play is going to follow Ramsey for the rest of his life. There’s no way Bears fans are going to let him forget it. Plus, he’s far more likely to be tasked with covering Allen Robinson than Mooney.

Ramsey is known for getting into it with opponents and even carried that off the field on one occasion. He’s the type of player fans love to troll, and Bears fans are taking full advantage.