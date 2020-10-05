Jalen Ramsey waited outside locker room to confront Golden Tate

Jalen Ramsey and Golden Tate got into a fight on the field following Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants, and Ramsey apparently did not want it to end there.

Ramsey and Tate traded swings on the field before teammates jumped in to break things up. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports that Ramsey then went to the Giants’ locker room and tried to confront Tate there, but there was no further incident.

Even after their on-field confrontation, Jalen Ramsey was waiting outside the Giants locker room for Golden Tate, according to a source. He wanted more. Fortunately, they avoided Round 2. #Giants #Rams #NFL — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 5, 2020

Ramsey and Tate got into it a little bit during the Rams’ 17-9 win, but the altercation likely had very little to do with the game. There is a lot of history between the two, as Ramsey previously dated and had two kids with Tate’s sister Breanna. The two split last year, with reports indicating that Ramsey left her while she was pregnant.

Confrontations are nothing new for Ramsey. He had an issue with Marcus Peters last year and infamously got into a fight with A.J. Green in 2017. The bad blood between him and Tate clearly goes beyond football, however.