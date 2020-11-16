Jalen Ramsey had huge praise for DK Metcalf after Sunday’s game

Jalen Ramsey is known for his sometimes bold takes on the players he plays against. If he doesn’t respect someone’s talent, he won’t be shy about saying so. That makes it even more noteworthy when he goes out of his way to praise someone.

That’s what happened on Sunday, when the Los Angeles Rams cornerback had very high praise for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, who he shadowed for much of the game. Ramsey and his teammates did a fine job on Metcalf, holding him to two catches for 28 yards.

“He’s an undeniable talent,” Ramsey told NFL Network’s Steve Wyche after his team’s win. “I told him after the game I look forward to these matchups for years and years to come. It’s big on big, good on good.”

Reminder: if Ramsey doesn’t think much of someone, he will say so. His respect for Metcalf is real.