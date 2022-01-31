Jalen Ramsey, Robbie Gould get into it before halftime

One of the least expected beefs possible broke out before halftime of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

Niners kicker Robbie Gould made a 38-yard field goal just before halftime to make it 10-7 San Francisco. After his kick, Ramsey got in his face.

LMFAOO why does Jalen Ramsey have beef with Robbie Gould pic.twitter.com/Ex4dVWAqff — alex (@highlghtheaven) January 31, 2022

Here’s another angle of the video that shows Ramsey getting right in Gould’s face.

Jalen Ramsey getting in the face of … Robbie Gould? 😐pic.twitter.com/SiS0jdU5a8 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 31, 2022

According to FOX, Gould also upset the Rams by kicking right in their faces.

Reason for the Ramsey/Gould encounter 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bjpfbBTSvX — Boot Krewe Media (@BootKreweMedia) January 31, 2022

If Ramsey thinks he will be able to rattle Gould, he’s probably wrong. The 39-year-old kicker has never missed a field goal or extra point in the postseason. He had made both a field goal and extra point in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Rams.