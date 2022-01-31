 Skip to main content
Jalen Ramsey, Robbie Gould get into it before halftime

January 30, 2022
by Larry Brown

Robbie Gould and Jalen Ramsey meet

One of the least expected beefs possible broke out before halftime of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

Niners kicker Robbie Gould made a 38-yard field goal just before halftime to make it 10-7 San Francisco. After his kick, Ramsey got in his face.

Here’s another angle of the video that shows Ramsey getting right in Gould’s face.

According to FOX, Gould also upset the Rams by kicking right in their faces.

If Ramsey thinks he will be able to rattle Gould, he’s probably wrong. The 39-year-old kicker has never missed a field goal or extra point in the postseason. He had made both a field goal and extra point in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Rams.

