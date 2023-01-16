Vikings radio announcer obliterated Jalen Reagor over mistake

Sunday’s NFC wild-card game between the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings was tight, and looked like it had the potential to swing on just about any given play. Perhaps that is why Vikings radio broadcaster Paul Allen was so upset with one play made by Minnesota punt returner Jalen Reagor.

With just over four minutes left in the third quarter and the Vikings down by three, Reagor went to field a New York punt from inside his own 25. Despite Giants special teams players bearing down on him, Reagor did not call for a fair catch, meaning he was hit almost immediately and fumbled the ball. The Vikings managed to recover, averting a disaster, but Reagor certainly came away looking foolish.

Jalen Reagor almost fumbled the ball away to Giants on the punt return. 9 Vikings have a catch and he is not one of them 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Aqzp44KBU9 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 15, 2023

Reagor’s play was so dumb that Allen, broadcasting the game on the Vikings’ radio network, could not contain his frustration. He threw Reagor under the bus immediately, and in hilarious fashion.

Safe to say Paul Allen is not a Jalen Reagor fan. pic.twitter.com/Qro3sR52sr — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 16, 2023

“Jalen Reagor muffed it where he should have called fair catch and the Vikings held onto it. That’s so freaking unacceptable. That’s unbelievable he just did that,” Allen said.

After an exasperated sigh, Allen managed to get in another shot at Reagor during an ad read by pointing out that the radio broadcast was “not driven by Jalen Reagor.” This is hardly out of character for Allen, who is famous for wearing his emotions on his sleeve.

That may be harsh, but given what was on the line for the Vikings, Allen’s exasperation was understandable. Considering how Reagor’s previous team seemingly felt about him, Allen probably isn’t alone in his feelings.