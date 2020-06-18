Jamal Adams’ preferred trade list revealed

Jamal Adams has finally requested a trade from the New York Jets, and now we know where he would like to go.

The 24-year-old safety has a list of seven teams where he would like to be traded. ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared the list on Thursday, which includes the Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, and Seattle Seahawks.

Here are the seven teams to which Jets’ Pro-Bowl safety Jamal Adams would welcome a trade, per source:

Ravens

Cowboys

Texans

Chiefs

Eagles

49ers

Seahawks — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 18, 2020

Five of the seven teams where he wants to be traded won their division last year and the other two were wild card teams. He very obviously would like to play for a winner after not experiencing a winning team in his three years with the Jets.

Adams was the No. 6 overall pick in 2017 and is set to make $3.5 million this year. The Jets have already exercised the fifth-year option for him at just under $13 million, but he wants a long-term deal. Still, Calvin Watkins says Adams would take a trade to some teams even without a long-term deal.

A source also says there are certain teams Jamal Adams is willing to be traded to where he won't request a contract extension, at least right away. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) June 18, 2020

Trouble has been brewing between Adams and the Jets all offseason. He wants an extension the Jets seem unwilling to give him and now wants to play elsewhere.