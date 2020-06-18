pixel 1
Jamal Adams’ preferred trade list revealed

June 18, 2020
by Larry Brown

Jamal Adams has finally requested a trade from the New York Jets, and now we know where he would like to go.

The 24-year-old safety has a list of seven teams where he would like to be traded. ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared the list on Thursday, which includes the Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, and Seattle Seahawks.

Five of the seven teams where he wants to be traded won their division last year and the other two were wild card teams. He very obviously would like to play for a winner after not experiencing a winning team in his three years with the Jets.

Adams was the No. 6 overall pick in 2017 and is set to make $3.5 million this year. The Jets have already exercised the fifth-year option for him at just under $13 million, but he wants a long-term deal. Still, Calvin Watkins says Adams would take a trade to some teams even without a long-term deal.

Trouble has been brewing between Adams and the Jets all offseason. He wants an extension the Jets seem unwilling to give him and now wants to play elsewhere.

