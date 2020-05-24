Report: Jamal Adams wants trade if Jets don’t sign him to extension

There have been reports of tension between Jamal Adams and the New York Jets due to the All-Pro safety’s desire for a contract extension, and it sounds like Adams could demand a trade if he does not get his wish.

Adams has informed the Jets he wants a new deal before the start of the 2020 season. According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, the 24-year-old wants to be traded absent that.

1. Without a contract extension, Jamal Adams wants to be traded. #Jets prefer to keep him and extend him in 2021. If teams are interested in Adams, they can call. But Jets are not going to shop him. His agent doesn't have the green light to set up a deal, either. Teams must call. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) May 23, 2020

Robinson compared the situation to when Earl Thomas and the Seattle Seahawks could not find common ground, and ultimately the two sides had to part ways. Adams has two years remaining on his rookie deal, but he is intent on not playing another season under that contract. He reportedly would prefer to be traded to the Dallas Cowboys but is open to playing for other teams as well.

3. Adams' trade preference is the #Cowboys, but that's not the only team he'd play for. There are others. But it's been clear for a while to the Jets he'd like to be close to his home town, which is near Dallas. This feels a lot like the Earl Thomas crossroads with the #Seahawks. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) May 23, 2020

Adams was openly angry about the Jets shopping him at the trade deadline last year, and it seems like a new contract is the only thing that is going to ease the tension at this point. While the Jets know they have him under contract for two more years and could franchise tag him after that, they may decide it is counterproductive for their best defensive player to be unhappy.

If the Jets do trade Adams, they would almost certainly want a first-round pick and then some in return. It could be difficult to find a team that is willing to give up that type of draft capital in addition to making Adams the highest-paid safety in the NFL.