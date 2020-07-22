Jamal Adams reacts on Twitter to unflattering report about Jets owner

Jamal Adams has been unhappy with the New York Jets over his ongoing contract dispute, but the Pro Bowl safety expressed disappointment in the organization for a different reason on Wednesday.

According to a report from CNN, Jets owner Woody Johnson, who serves as President Donald Trump’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, was investigated by the State Department following allegations that he made racist and sexist remarks to staff. In response to that report, Adams took to Twitter to criticize Johnson.

We need the RIGHT people at the top. Wrong is wrong! https://t.co/iMpPfHzRV9 — Jamal Adams (@Prez) July 22, 2020

Right is right. Wrong is wrong!

If u don't think this is wrong you're part of the problem not the solution. — Jamal Adams (@Prez) July 22, 2020

Johnson has been less involved with the day-to-day operations of the Jets since Trump named him U.S ambassador to the United Kingdom back in 2017. His brother, Christopher Johnson, has taken over most of those responsibilities.

Adams has been openly seeking a contract extension from the Jets since last season. The 24-year-old is a two-time Pro Bowler who is considered by many to be the best strong safety in the NFL. Adams has given the Jets a list of preferred trade destinations, but he is still under team control for two more seasons. He’s set to make just $3.5 million in 2020 under his current deal.