Jamal Adams appears to take bizarre shot at Jets reporter’s wife

December 1, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read
Jamal Adams without a helmet

Nov 30, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams (33) walks off the field after win against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

A New York Jets reporter threw some shade at Jamal Adams after the Seattle Seahawks’ Thursday loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Adams took it personally.

The Cowboys won a barn burner against the Seahawks 41-35 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

One of the subplots of the contest was an in-game feud between Adams and Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson. The two butted heads throughout the contest, both literally and figuratively.

Ferguson dealt the finishing blow in the matchup against Adams Thursday late in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys tight end scored the decisive touchdown to put his team up 38-35 — a lead Dallas kept for good. Adams looked completely lost on the play trying (and failing) to cover Ferguson.

Jets reporter Connor Hughes reacted to the play with one word, “Yikes.”

Adams, who was traded to the Seahawks from the Jets in 2020, has long had a contentious relationship with the New York media.

The 3-time Pro Bowler responded in a head-scratching manner. Adams posted a photo of Hughes’ wife and mockingly captioned the post with the same one-word reaction, “Yikes.”

The responses to Adams’ now-deleted post were unsurprisingly critical of the former All-Pro.

Adams has generated several negative headlines with the Seahawks since his arrival three seasons ago. This instance is just the latest addition to the list.

Adams has played in 8 games this season. He tallied 44 combined tackles with 1 QB hit and no sacks or interceptions in those contests.

Connor HughesJamal Adams
