Jamal Adams appears to take bizarre shot at Jets reporter’s wife

A New York Jets reporter threw some shade at Jamal Adams after the Seattle Seahawks’ Thursday loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Adams took it personally.

The Cowboys won a barn burner against the Seahawks 41-35 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

One of the subplots of the contest was an in-game feud between Adams and Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson. The two butted heads throughout the contest, both literally and figuratively.

Jamal Adams thought he could Bully Ferguson and found out … Fergie a THUG pic.twitter.com/GoAtAwaFe1 — (Foots The King) (@FootsDaKing) December 1, 2023

Ferguson dealt the finishing blow in the matchup against Adams Thursday late in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys tight end scored the decisive touchdown to put his team up 38-35 — a lead Dallas kept for good. Adams looked completely lost on the play trying (and failing) to cover Ferguson.

Jets reporter Connor Hughes reacted to the play with one word, “Yikes.”

Adams, who was traded to the Seahawks from the Jets in 2020, has long had a contentious relationship with the New York media.

The 3-time Pro Bowler responded in a head-scratching manner. Adams posted a photo of Hughes’ wife and mockingly captioned the post with the same one-word reaction, “Yikes.”

Jamal Adams was upset that Connor Hughes wrote “yikes” on the play Adams let up a TD so he responded with Hughes’ wife 😳 Bad look for Jamal Adams… pic.twitter.com/tosbbRfpDZ — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) December 1, 2023

The responses to Adams’ now-deleted post were unsurprisingly critical of the former All-Pro.

Not sure what’s worse. The disgraceful behavior of Jamal Adams going after someone’s wife or people defending him. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) December 2, 2023

I’ve covered a lot of players through the years. Never met any who was more of a phony than Jamal Adams. I always thought he was a bad guy. Today he proved he is even worse than I thought. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) December 1, 2023

Jamal Adams will tell you he’s a leader while criticizing his own team, and forcing his way out of any adversity, and will act tough and then randomly insult your wife to get back at you for criticizing his play on the field. Can’t believe I ever rooted for such a clown. — Gary V (@GaryTheNYer) December 2, 2023

Adams has generated several negative headlines with the Seahawks since his arrival three seasons ago. This instance is just the latest addition to the list.

Adams has played in 8 games this season. He tallied 44 combined tackles with 1 QB hit and no sacks or interceptions in those contests.