Report: Jamal Adams gets big fine for incident with sideline doctor

For the second week in a row, Seattle Seahawks defensive back Jamal Adams was involved in a sideline confrontation with a doctor. This time, he reportedly received a hefty fine for it.

Adams was given a $50,000 fine for having “directed verbal remarks and made inappropriate physical contact” with a doctor in Seattle’s bench area during a Week 6 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. The NFL accused Adams of having interfered with an independent concussion doctor who was assessing Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo during the game.

The league viewed video of the incident before handing down the fine. Bobo was ultimately allowed to return to the game after being assessed.

To be clear, this is a separate incident from when Adams confronted a concussion doctor after being evaluated himself during Week 4. The league looked into discipline in that incident, but ultimately chose not to fine the safety after Adams issued a public apology.

Adams is just working his way back after missing a year due to a torn quadriceps tendon in his left leg. Sunday’s game was the first full one he had played in roughly 13 months.