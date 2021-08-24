Ja’Marr Chase accused of assaulting woman who says she is pregnant

Ja’Marr Chase is facing some troubling allegations from a woman who claims she is pregnant with the rookie wide receiver’s baby.

Model Ambar Nicole posted some concerning content on her Instagram story on Tuesday in which she appeared to accuse Chase of assaulting her. Nicole tagged Chase in one comment that said “putting your hands on a pregnant female is lame AF!!!” She later deleted the story, but you can see screenshots below. Beware that one contains a curse word.

JaMarr Chase’s baby mama: pic.twitter.com/DNxx7EiJhm — All Sports Culture (@ASCSportsMedia) August 24, 2021

Nicole is the same woman who blasted Chase on Instagram last month and claimed the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver impregnated her. She shared a screenshot of a text message conversation that she said she had with Chase, in which Chase allegedly told her that the baby isn’t his and that she she “go take a plan B.” Black Sports Online captured the posts before they were deleted.

Chase appeared to respond to the July allegations and claim they came from a “fake” Instagram account.

these fake pages be killing me bruh — Ja’MarrChase (@Real10jayy__) July 8, 2021

While we haven’t heard Chase’s side of the story, the allegations are serious enough that the NFL will almost certainly look into them.

Chase was drafted by the Bengals with the fifth overall pick in this year. He and former LSU teammate Joe Burrow are hoping to recreate the magic they made with the Tigers, though they do not appear to be off to the best start.