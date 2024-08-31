Report reveals Bengals’ stance on Ja’Marr Chase contract talks

Lingering uncertainty remains over Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase’s status with just one week to go before the start of the NFL season. A new report suggested, however, that the situation has a chance of being resolved soon.

In an appearance on “SportsCenter” Saturday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said the Bengals are stepping up their efforts to sort out a long-term contract with Chase. The situation is complicated by the fact that the wide receiver has two years left on his current deal, meaning the Bengals are wary on how much guaranteed money to give him.

My sense is the #Bengals have intensified efforts in recent days to place Ja’Marr Chase among the NFL’s highest-paid receivers on an extension. Can they beat the clock? (@SportsCenter with @garystriewski) pic.twitter.com/lMBG56wAdk — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 31, 2024

“From what I’m hearing, the Bengals have intensified their efforts to try to get this done in recent days,” Fowler said. “People I’ve talked to in the building are somewhat optimistic and hopeful. There’s a feeling in the locker room they could get him back, but they gotta get this across the finish line. It’s a hard deal to do because he has two years left on his contract. The Bengals know that, so they have their limits as to how much guaranteed money they’re willing to give him.”

Fowler added that any new deal would likely pay Chase well above $30 million annually. Other reports have suggested Chase is trying to best Justin Jefferson’s contract with Minnesota, which is worth $35 million per year.

Chase has been a hold-in at Bengals camp. There had been hope he would practice last week, but that ultimately did not happen, leaving his Week 1 situation a bit up in the air.