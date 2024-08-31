 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, August 31, 2024

Report reveals Bengals’ stance on Ja’Marr Chase contract talks

August 31, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Ja'Marr Chase waves after a catch

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) waives after converting a third down during the game winning final Cincinnati Bengals drive in the fourth quarter of the NFL game on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Kansas City Chiefs 34-31. Photo Credit: Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Lingering uncertainty remains over Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase’s status with just one week to go before the start of the NFL season. A new report suggested, however, that the situation has a chance of being resolved soon.

In an appearance on “SportsCenter” Saturday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said the Bengals are stepping up their efforts to sort out a long-term contract with Chase. The situation is complicated by the fact that the wide receiver has two years left on his current deal, meaning the Bengals are wary on how much guaranteed money to give him.

“From what I’m hearing, the Bengals have intensified their efforts to try to get this done in recent days,” Fowler said. “People I’ve talked to in the building are somewhat optimistic and hopeful. There’s a feeling in the locker room they could get him back, but they gotta get this across the finish line. It’s a hard deal to do because he has two years left on his contract. The Bengals know that, so they have their limits as to how much guaranteed money they’re willing to give him.”

Fowler added that any new deal would likely pay Chase well above $30 million annually. Other reports have suggested Chase is trying to best Justin Jefferson’s contract with Minnesota, which is worth $35 million per year.

Chase has been a hold-in at Bengals camp. There had been hope he would practice last week, but that ultimately did not happen, leaving his Week 1 situation a bit up in the air.

Article Tags

Cincinnati BengalsJa'Marr Chase
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus