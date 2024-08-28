 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, August 28, 2024

Ja’Marr Chase not practicing again for Bengals

August 28, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read
Ja'Marr Chase waves after a catch

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) waives after converting a third down during the game winning final Cincinnati Bengals drive in the fourth quarter of the NFL game on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Kansas City Chiefs 34-31. Photo Credit: Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ja’Marr Chase behavior is running counter to what Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had said about the wide receiver this week.

On Tuesday, Taylor told the media that Chase would be practicing the rest of the week. He also confidently said he believed Chase would be playing with the team in Week 1.

But on Wednesday, Chase showed up to Bengals practice later than his teammates. The wide receiver was in street clothes rather than practice clothes.

Chase is in the fourth year of his rookie contract. The Bengals have already exercised their $21.8 million fifth-year option to lock in the former first-round pick for 2025. But the LSU product is seeking a new deal.

Chase caught a career-high 100 passes for 1,216 yards and 7 touchdowns across 16 games last season. He has made the Pro Bowl in all three of his NFL seasons.

Article Tags

Ja'Marr Chase
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus