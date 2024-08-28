Ja’Marr Chase not practicing again for Bengals

Ja’Marr Chase behavior is running counter to what Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had said about the wide receiver this week.

On Tuesday, Taylor told the media that Chase would be practicing the rest of the week. He also confidently said he believed Chase would be playing with the team in Week 1.

But on Wednesday, Chase showed up to Bengals practice later than his teammates. The wide receiver was in street clothes rather than practice clothes.

Ja’Marr Chase just got to practice 13 minutes after it started in street clothes. It appears he isn’t practicing today a day after Zac Taylor said he was going to continue to practice pic.twitter.com/FrVSBL4Wwv — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) August 28, 2024

Chase is in the fourth year of his rookie contract. The Bengals have already exercised their $21.8 million fifth-year option to lock in the former first-round pick for 2025. But the LSU product is seeking a new deal.

Chase caught a career-high 100 passes for 1,216 yards and 7 touchdowns across 16 games last season. He has made the Pro Bowl in all three of his NFL seasons.