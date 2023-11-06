Ja’Marr Chase sounds concerned about his back injury

Ja’Marr Chase is concerned about his back injury.

Chase injured his back during the Bengals’ 24-18 win over the Buffalo Bills in Cincinnati on Sunday night. The Bengals receiver went up for a pass attempt and landed on his back after being unable to make the catch.

That happened in the second half, and Chase remained in the game. He finished with 4 catches for 41 yards on 8 targets.

On Monday, Chase spoke with reporters about his status. The star receiver had a concerned tone when talking about his back injury.

“I’m just going to support my teammates, man. Let those guys do what they got to do. Only thing I can do is get healthy for the team,” Chase said, via Paul Dehner Jr.. “All I can do is pray and be a good teammate and be there for those guys and try to get healthy. That’s the only thing I can do right now. Everybody is counting on me to be healthy.”

Chase also said he was pretty sore moving around on Monday and that the injury got worse as Sunday night’s game progressed.

The Bengals will face the Houston Texans on Sunday in Week 10, so Chase will have some time to recover.

Chase is the Bengals’ leading receiver this season. He has 64 catches for 697 yards and 4 touchdowns. The Bengals have won four in a row and are 5-3.