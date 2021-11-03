Ja’Marr Chase has funny request for Davante Adams

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase may be taking the league by storm, but he’s really trying to get the attention of one of his favorite players.

Chase’s Bengals faced off against the Green Bay Packers in Week 5, a 25-22 Cincinnati loss in overtime. Chase admitted Wednesday that he had asked Green Bay wide receiver Davante Adams for his jersey after that game, but had never received one.

Somewhat desperate, Chase took his request public on Wednesday.

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase said he's still waiting on Packers WR Davante Adams to send him a jersey following their battle earlier this year. Chase: "I hope he sees this. Can I please have the jersey, please?" — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) November 3, 2021

Chase and Adams had an epic duel in their head-to-head matchup. Adams edged it with 11 catches for 206 yards and a touchdown compared to Chase’s six grabs for 159 yards.

Chase is well on his way to a 1,000-yard season as a rookie, and his 20.7 yards per catch leads the NFL. You’d think that would get Adams’ attention, but maybe Chase still has more work to do.