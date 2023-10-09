Ja’Marr Chase shares incredible social media post after huge game

Ja’Marr Chase shared a great social media post on Sunday after putting together a huge game in his Cincinnati Bengals’ 34-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Chase had a ridiculous 15 catches for 192 yards and 3 touchdowns while leading his team to victory. After the game, Chase shared a photo of a 7/11 store on his X account. His caption was simple: “7/11.”

What’s the meaning behind that post? Last week, Chase was frustrated over his Bengals’ 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans. The wide receiver answered some questions from the media about the offense’s lack of scoring. Chase said that he was open in the game and that he’s “always open.”

Posting the photo of 7/11 was a clever way of reiterating that he is “always open,” just like the convenience store.

Considering Chase had not scored in any of the Bengals’ first four games, this was by far the former LSU receiver’s best game of the season. It was Chase’s best game since his rookie season when he had 11 catches for 266 yards and 3 touchdowns in a Week 16 win over the Chiefs.