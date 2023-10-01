Viral video of JaMarr Chase’s postgame comments is not what it seems

Ja’Marr Chase expressed some frustration after the Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, but some of the star wide receiver’s postgame remarks were misrepresented in a short clip that went viral.

Chase had 7 catches for 73 yards in Cincinnati’s 27-3 loss. He had a profane message for reporters in the locker room afterward. The 3-second clip you see below quickly went viral. Beware that it contains a curse word.

“I’m open. I’m always f—ing open,” Chase said. “Excuse my profanity. I’m sorry.”

The short video clip was retweeted by several accounts with huge followings and viewed more than 1 million times. Many people who saw it immediately concluded that Chase was calling out Burrow and trying to say someone needs to get the receiver the ball. Of course, the full context of the quote tells a different story.

Chase was asked a question about whether he has had less time to get open and create space for himself this season. Rather than throwing his offensive line under the bus, Chase confidently said he has had no problem getting open. You can hear the full exchange at the 35-second mark below:

A minute of Ja'Marr Chase post-game media session in Tennessee. Q: Do you feel like you have less time to get open or create space? A: "No. I'm open. I'm always f***ing open. Excuse my profanity." pic.twitter.com/mD2HhdVk2T — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) October 1, 2023

Before he made the comment about being open, Chase also spoke about how Burrow is fighting through a calf injury.

A video that was shared by another reporter showed Chase being asked a follow-up question about him saying he is always open. Chase said he can’t do anything other than what he is already doing. Once again, he seemed to make an effort to avoid talking negatively about any teammates. You can see that at the 2:05 mark below:

"I'm open. I'm always (effing) open." A frustrated Ja'Marr Chase on Bengals offensive woes. pic.twitter.com/wySBQhvrHW — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) October 1, 2023

Unfortunately, most fans don’t bother to look for the full context when there’s a juicy clipped quote. We have seen countless examples of that over the years, and not just with the NFL.

The Bengals fell to 1-3 on the season with the loss to Tennessee. They face the Arizona Cardinals on the road in Week 5.