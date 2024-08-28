Bengals make big announcement on Ja’Marr Chase

The Cincinnati Bengals and top wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase appear to have mended fences ahead of the team’s Week 1 clash against the New England Patriots.

Chase held out of most of the Bengals’ training camp in protest amid an ongoing contract dispute. But on Sunday, the star wideout formally practiced with the team for the first time after previously being limited to individual drills and occasional walk-throughs.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was asked about Chase’s status for Week 1.

“Yeah, he’s going to practice this week and we’ll just keep taking it from there.”

Pressed further on whether Taylor was confident that Chase would start for the contest, the veteran coach responded with a stern, “Yes.”

Chase is in the fourth year of his rookie contract. The Bengals have already exercised the $21.8 million fifth-year option to lock in the former first-round pick for 2025.

The 24-year-old LSU alum has had one of the best starts to an NFL wide receiver’s career in history. He has tallied over 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons, doing so in 2022 despite missing 5 games due to injury.

Last season, Chase caught a career-high 100 passes for 1,216 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns across 16 games. He’s been named to the Pro Bowl in every season since being selected 5th overall in 2021.