Ja’Marr Chase has worrying quote about his preseason

Ja’Marr Chase didn’t have a great preseason with the Cincinnati Bengals, and it sounds like he knows it.

Chase struggled with drop issues in both practices and preseason games. The Bengals have backed him, but Chase admitted Monday that his preseason left him feeling somewhat unfulfilled.

“I know I left a lot of stuff out there,” Chase said, via Ben Baby of ESPN. “But that’s all in time for me to get better, of course. I’m not afraid to get better. That’s what I’m here for — to work, to get better, make the team better, make the organization better.”

Chase had opportunities during preseason, but his drops were a big enough issue that coach Zac Taylor had to offer a public vote of confidence. As long as it doesn’t continue into the regular season, it will be quickly forgotten. If the drops keep coming, Chase is going to face further scrutiny.