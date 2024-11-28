Jameis Winston had incredible line during Browns game

Jameis Winston has become a beloved figure among football fans for the pregame speeches and interviews he delivers. It turns out that he’s just as great at talking during games.

Winston was mic’d up by the NFL for his Cleveland Browns’ Week 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. The Browns posted a 13-minute long video of things Winston said while wearing a microphone for the game.

One of the best moments from the video came when Winston was trying to draw the Steelers offsides (around the 6-minute mark). Winston was heard barking out numerous dummy signals that the Steelers didn’t fall for.

Exasperated, Winston then humorously shouted, “somebody jump offsides. Damn!”

Nobody cooperated with Winston’s plea as the Steelers’ defense showed good discipline. But Winston did get the best of Pittsburgh. He had an incredible touchdown run in the fourth quarte to give Cleveland an 18-6 lead. He also helped them get a winning touchdown drive with a minute left in the contest.

Winston has gone 2-2 as the Browns’ starter and has accounted for 7 touchdowns and 4 interceptions during that span. He has gone viral just as many times too.