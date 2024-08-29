Eagles Pro Bowl DB expected to miss 6-8 weeks due to injury

The Philadelphia Eagles were looking to trade James Bradberry, but those hopes have been complicated by an injury.

Bradberry suffered a lower leg injury at Eagles practice on Wednesday. He is expected to miss 6-8 weeks due to the injury.

#Eagles DB James Bradberry suffered a lower leg injury during yesterday’s practice and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks, NFL sources confirm @rapsheet @TomPelissero. Bradberry is likely headed to IR. Eagles had tried to trade the veteran who has transitioned from CB to S, and still… — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 29, 2024

Bradberry has been a cornerback for his NFL career but he was making the switch to safety. The 31-year-old had 54 tackles and an interception in 16 regular-season games last year.

Bradberry made the Pro Bowl in 2020 with the New York Giants and was a second-team All-Pro selection with the Eagles in 2022.

Bradberry is likely headed to injured reserve.

The Eagles open their season on Friday, Sept. 6 against the Packers in Brazil.