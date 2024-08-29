 Skip to main content
Eagles Pro Bowl DB expected to miss 6-8 weeks due to injury

August 29, 2024
by Larry Brown
James Bradberry in pads

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry (24) against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles were looking to trade James Bradberry, but those hopes have been complicated by an injury.

Bradberry suffered a lower leg injury at Eagles practice on Wednesday. He is expected to miss 6-8 weeks due to the injury.

Bradberry has been a cornerback for his NFL career but he was making the switch to safety. The 31-year-old had 54 tackles and an interception in 16 regular-season games last year.

Bradberry made the Pro Bowl in 2020 with the New York Giants and was a second-team All-Pro selection with the Eagles in 2022.

Bradberry is likely headed to injured reserve.

The Eagles open their season on Friday, Sept. 6 against the Packers in Brazil.

James Bradberry
