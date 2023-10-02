James Conner has heated postgame altercation with 49ers’ Talanoa Hufanga

James Conner wanted some smoke after Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Conner and his Arizona Cardinals were on the losing end of their Week 4 meeting with the 49ers, falling by the final of 35-16. After the final whistle, FOX TV cameras caught Conner confronting 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga. Conner shoved Hufanga, who had already taken his helmet off, in the face. Conner then continued to shake his finger at Hufanga angrily and tried to grab him by the jersey before players on both sides stepped in.

Check out the video of the incident.

James Conner and Talanoa Hufanga got into a scuffle after the Cardinals-49ers game. pic.twitter.com/smb7g31nTy — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 1, 2023

It is not clear what exactly triggered that reaction from Conner. But Conner was seen talking trash to 49ers defenders multiple times during the game after successful chunk runs. In general, Hufanga has also been accused by fans and opponents of delivering late hits and committing other allegedly dirty plays after the whistle.

The 49ers and Cardinals are NFC West division foes, so they will get another guaranteed matchup against each other this season (in Week 15 at Arizona). Conner is mostly seen as a wholesome dude, but Hufanga apparently did something on Sunday that really set him off.