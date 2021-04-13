Pro Bowler James Conner signs with Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals lost a top running back this offseason when Kenyan Drake signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, but they have found a viable replacement.

James Conner has agreed to a deal with the Cardinals, Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports.

Conner looked like he was going to become the Pittsburgh Steelers’ workhorse back when Le’Veon Bell left, but he never really lived up to that hype. Injuries played a role in that, as he has missed a total of 12 games over the past three seasons.

Despite never having a 1,000-yard season, Conner has averaged 4.3 yards per carry during his four-year career and made the Pro Bowl in 2018. He should have a manageable workload in Arizona with Chase Edmunds also rotating in, which could benefit him.

Conner, 25, has scored 26 total touchdowns in his career. There were some questions last season about whether he would opt out due to his history with cancer, but he chose to play. He could prove to be a value pickup for the Cardinals if he can stay on the field.

Photo: Erik Drost/Flickr via cc by SA-2.0