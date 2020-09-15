 Skip to main content
James Washington’s unreal touchdown left former Steelers impressed

September 14, 2020
by Larry Brown

James Washington

James Washington showed off some great strength when powering into the end zone for a touchdown against the New York Giants on Monday night.

Washington caught a 13-yard touchdown for the Pittsburgh Steelers just before halftime against the Giants. He was met with contact around the 2-yard line but impressively fought to stay on his feet and push into the end zone.

Former Steelers Ryan Clark and Ramon Foster were impressed with the physical effort by Washington on the touchdown.

Washington was so close to going down but managed to keep his knee up. His touchdown helped give Pittsburgh a 16-10 lead over the Giants just before halftime. At the half, Washington had two catches for 34 yards and the touchdown.

