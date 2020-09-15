James Washington’s unreal touchdown left former Steelers impressed

James Washington showed off some great strength when powering into the end zone for a touchdown against the New York Giants on Monday night.

Washington caught a 13-yard touchdown for the Pittsburgh Steelers just before halftime against the Giants. He was met with contact around the 2-yard line but impressively fought to stay on his feet and push into the end zone.

No denying @JamesWashington from getting into the end zone‼️ #PITvsNYG on ESPN pic.twitter.com/cNxzqHZKXN — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 15, 2020

Former Steelers Ryan Clark and Ramon Foster were impressed with the physical effort by Washington on the touchdown.

That’s an amazingly physical play by James Washington to finish with a touchdown — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) September 15, 2020

That was straight farm life that for James Washington in the end zone — Ramon Foster (@RamonFoster) September 15, 2020

Washington was so close to going down but managed to keep his knee up. His touchdown helped give Pittsburgh a 16-10 lead over the Giants just before halftime. At the half, Washington had two catches for 34 yards and the touchdown.