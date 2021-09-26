James White carted off with hip injury

James White has been one of the New England Patriots’ most reliable players in recent years, but they could be without the veteran running back going forward.

White suffered a hip injury during the first half of Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints. He was immediately ruled out for the remainder of the game, which is never a good sign. Players from both teams came over to White before he was carted off.

James White has been carted off and ruled out with a hip injury against the Saints. pic.twitter.com/UlLfXgKRK9 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 26, 2021

White has been with the Patriots since they drafted him in the fourth round back in 2014. He plays a huge role in the passing game and had 12 catches through the first two games of the season. New England will have a difficult time replacing him if the injury is as serious as it appeared.