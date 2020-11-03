Janoris Jenkins throws shade at Giants over Daniel Jones draft pick

Janoris Jenkins threw some shade at his former team while watching them lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

Jenkins, 32, played for the New York Giants from 2016-2019. He was waived by them last season amid controversial circumstances and was picked up by the Saints.

Now in his second season with New Orleans, Jenkins enjoys seeing his former team struggle.

He posted a photo of Daniel Jones on social media and added the commentary: “A duke QB over Lamar. N (sic) wonder y they can’t win.. LMMFAO.”

Janoris Jenkins taking his stab at the #Giants pic.twitter.com/ZPznTMqzWL — Giants Today (@NYGToday) November 3, 2020

Jones is in his second season with the Giants after they drafted him No. 6 overall in 2019. He has only gone 4-16 as a starter. Jackson was the No. 32 pick in the 2018 draft. Though the two weren’t in the same draft class, the Giants used the No. 2 pick in 2018 on Saquon Barkley. Even though Barkley is talented, many questioned the Giants for using such a high pick on a running back rather than a quarterback they desperately needed. Jackson, despite going No. 32 overall, has proven so far he would have been worthy of a higher pick that year.

Either way, Jenkins appears to be enjoying the struggles of his former team. The Giants are now 1-6, while the Saints are 5-2.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via cc-by 4.0