Janoris Jenkins released by Saints

The New Orleans Saints have released several key veteran players as they work to create more salary cap space, and Janoris Jenkins is the latest.

Jenkins was informed by the Saints on Thursday that he is being released, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The move will free up another $7 million in salary cap space for New Orleans.

The Saints claimed Jenkins off waivers late in the 2019 season after he was cut by the New York Giants. Jenkins was waived by the Giants after he sent an inappropriate tweet to a fan in response to some criticism.

Jenkins, 32, started 13 games for the Saints last season. He had three interceptions to bring his career total to 26. He should have no problem finding work elsewhere.

New Orleans entered the offseason more than $50 million over the salary cap. Jenkins is the latest of several veteran players they have released.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via cc-by 4.0