Saturday, January 18, 2025

Jared Goff exits after taking brutal hit in playoff game against Commanders

January 18, 2025
by Darryn Albert
Jared Goff taking a helmet-to-helmet hit

Detroit Lions fan got a big scare during a wild first half against the Washington Commanders on Saturday.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff was briefly knocked out of the team’s divisional playoff game against Washington after taking a brutal hit in the second quarter. Goff was intercepted by Commanders safety Quan Martin and received a helmet-to-helmet blow from Washington linebacker Frankie Luvu as Martin took the ball into the end zone for a pick-six.

Here is the video.

Another angle showed just how direct the blow was to Goff’s head.

To add insult to (literal) injury, the hit from Luvu went uncalled, and the Commanders went up 24-14. Meanwhile, Goff had to exit the game to be evaluated for a concussion in the medical tent, and second-string QB Teddy Bridgewater entered the game for the Lions. Bridgewater was under center for a subsequent 73-yard drive by Detroit that culminated with a 61-yard touchdown run by wide receiver Jameson Williams on an end-around.

The good news for the Lions was that Goff passed the concussion check and returned to the game on the next drive. But the bad news was that he ended up throwing another interception to Commanders rookie cornerback Mike Sainristil in the end zone (Goff’s third of the day), and Detroit finished the shootout of a first half down 31-21.

The four-time Pro Bowler Goff was very lucky there as he easily could have been concussed on that play. But even with Goff on the field, the No. 1 seed Lions, who finished the regular season 15-2, clearly were not at their best in the first half against the No. 6 seed Commanders.