Jared Goff faces public criticism from coach after latest loss

Jared Goff had hoped a move to Detroit would revitalize his career, but it seems to be having the opposite effect.

The Lions quarterback faced public criticism from head coach Dan Campbell following Sunday’s 34-11 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Campbell made clear that it was hard to judge Goff because of the lack of talent within the offense. However, Campbell added that Goff needs to “step up” and made clear that the quarterback was not blameless in the team’s struggles.

“I don’t feel like we can accurately judge him one way or another — I don’t feel that way yet,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I feel like he needs to step up more than he has. And I think he needs to help us. Just like everybody else. And I think he’s going to need to put a little bit of weight on his shoulders here and it’s time to step up and make some throws and do some things. But he needs help.

“And look, I told him out there, he knows this, but some of that stuff, we’re getting these holding calls, well, it’s cause he’s drifting back in the pocket 10 yards deep. That’s not fair to those guys either, if you hang onto the ball. It’s like I told you, this is a collective effort now. Everything goes hand in hand, but I want to see him step up, I do. Cause I think he can do it.”

It’s not exactly a vote of confidence. Goff tallied only 202 yards despite 28 completions, and 120 of those yards came on the team’s final two garbage time possessions. He also has eight turnovers in six games. He has taken a generally conservative approach on offense, partly due to his lack of weapons, but at some point he has to take some shots downfield.

Goff thought it was very unfair that the Los Angeles Rams moved him and planned to use it as motivation. So far, he’s only proving that the Rams were right to upgrade at the position.