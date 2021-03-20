Jared Goff says he has chip on his shoulder after trade

Plenty of pro athletes are traded during their careers, but Jared Goff continues to take it a lot harder than most.

Goff admitted once again Friday that he took his trade from the Los Angeles Rams personally, and added that it has given him extra motivation with his new team, the Detroit Lions.

“I think at first, absolutely. I think it builds that chip on your shoulder a little bit,” Goff said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN. “I won’t lie about that. There is that little extra motivation and chip that you do feel, and again, I am so thankful for all my time there, but yeah, you do feel that. You do feel a little bit of, ‘Hey, let’s see what we can do now.'”

The Rams drafted Goff first overall five years ago, and he was the team’s quarterback when they reached the Super Bowl just two years ago. He also got a long-term contract with the team in 2019. After a poor 2020, the Rams decided to trade him for Matthew Stafford, seeing it as a clear upgrade. He hasn’t hidden how much that bothered him.

Goff threw for 3,952 yards to go along with 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 2020. The Lions will be hoping that added motivation inspires better numbers in 2021.