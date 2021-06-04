Jarrett Stidham reportedly looking impressive in Patriots practice

Jarrett Stidham has largely been a forgotten man for the New England Patriots, but apparently he’s putting together some good work in practice.

Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal said Friday that Stidham was “the most impressive quarterback” during the team’s practice, calling him “decisive” and adding that Stidham had “no issue throwing downfield.”

Don’t get crazy BUT Jarrett Stidham was the most impressive quarterback at practice today. Solid passes and decisive. Had no issue throwing downfield. Mac Jones was fine, but saw mostly check downs and short passes to RBs. He didn’t complete a pass to a WR in team drills. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) June 4, 2021

Stidham has to show some urgency before the regular season just to secure a roster spot. Cam Newton and Mac Jones aren’t going anywhere, and the late addition of a trusted veteran quarterback might jeopardize Stidham’s place on the Patriots. Based on this, it sounds like Stidham is at least trying to rise to the occasion.

No matter what, Stidham is highly unlikely to land a staring job. If anyone is going to unseat Newton, it sounds like it’s going to be this guy instead.