Jarvis Landry to visit with NFC South contender

Jarvis Landry’s free agency may be moving closer to a conclusion.

The veteran wide receiver will visit the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The Saints are looking for receiver depth, and could be a fit for Landry.

Five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry is visiting the #Saints this week, per source. Should be there tomorrow. New Orleans has been looking for WR help for a while. #Browns still in the mix for Landry, too. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 19, 2022

In an overheated wide receiver market, Landry has had trouble finding a new team. Part of that may be down to reported contract demands that will look excessive to some. The 29-year-old remains productive when healthy, and caught 15 touchdowns in his four seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

Reports indicate that the Browns are still interested in bringing Landry back after making him a cap casualty earlier in the offseason. One figures Landry wants to explore his options since he’s still available despite that interest.