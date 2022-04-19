 Skip to main content
Jarvis Landry to visit with NFC South contender

April 19, 2022
by Grey Papke
Aug 20, 2020; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Jarvis Landry’s free agency may be moving closer to a conclusion.

The veteran wide receiver will visit the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The Saints are looking for receiver depth, and could be a fit for Landry.

In an overheated wide receiver market, Landry has had trouble finding a new team. Part of that may be down to reported contract demands that will look excessive to some. The 29-year-old remains productive when healthy, and caught 15 touchdowns in his four seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

Reports indicate that the Browns are still interested in bringing Landry back after making him a cap casualty earlier in the offseason. One figures Landry wants to explore his options since he’s still available despite that interest.

